July 2021 MPC Meeting: CBN Holds All Policy Parameters, Stops Sales of FX to BDCs – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Tuesday, July
27, 2021 /05:28 PM / by Proshare Research/Header Image Credit: VON
The Monetary
Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria has today concluded its
two-day meeting in July 2021.
At the
end of the meeting, the committee resolved to hold the monetary policy rate and
all other policy parameters constant.
The
decisions reached are as follows:
- The benchmark interest rate (MPR)
retained at 11.50%
- The asymmetric corridor remained at to
+100/-700 bps around the MPR
- The cash reserve ratio retained at
27.50%; and
- The Liquidity Ratio retained at 30.00%
Just as
the CBN Governor concluded his statement on the outcome of the July 2021 MPC
meeting, he made a further statement and announced major changes relating to the
foreign exchange market.
The CBN decided to:
1. No longer sell foreign exchange to bureau de
change operators (BDCs).
2. No longer issue fresh licences to BDCs.
3. The governor said that the central bank sells
about $110 million to BDCs every week. Going forward, those funds will be made
available to commercial banks to meet genuine demand for foreign exchange.
4. Going forward, banks will reorganise their
operators to cater to customers who use to patronise BDCs.
5. Banks must make every effort to meet genuine
demand as soon as possible while those who are not able to access FX can report
to the CBN via its official contact details
With this move, the CBN seeks to reign in
speculative demand for foreign exchange and take on the challenge of meeting
all genuine demand.
It will be recalled that the CBN stopped the sale
of FX to BDCs until further notice during the outbreak of the coronavirus
in March 2020 while similar action was also
taken in 2016.
Proshare commentary on the CBN announcement on
changes to the FX market to follow…
