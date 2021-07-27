July 2021 MPC Meeting: CBN Holds All Policy Parameters, Stops Sales of FX to BDCs – Proshare Nigeria Limited

Tuesday, July

The Monetary

Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria has today concluded its

two-day meeting in July 2021.

At the

end of the meeting, the committee resolved to hold the monetary policy rate and

all other policy parameters constant.

The

decisions reached are as follows:

The benchmark interest rate (MPR)

retained at 11.50%

The asymmetric corridor remained at to

+100/-700 bps around the MPR

The cash reserve ratio retained at

27.50%; and

The Liquidity Ratio retained at 30.00%

Just as

the CBN Governor concluded his statement on the outcome of the July 2021 MPC

meeting, he made a further statement and announced major changes relating to the

foreign exchange market.

The CBN decided to:

1. No longer sell foreign exchange to bureau de

change operators (BDCs).

2. No longer issue fresh licences to BDCs.

3. The governor said that the central bank sells

about $110 million to BDCs every week. Going forward, those funds will be made

available to commercial banks to meet genuine demand for foreign exchange.

4. Going forward, banks will reorganise their

operators to cater to customers who use to patronise BDCs.

5. Banks must make every effort to meet genuine

demand as soon as possible while those who are not able to access FX can report

to the CBN via its official contact details

With this move, the CBN seeks to reign in

speculative demand for foreign exchange and take on the challenge of meeting

all genuine demand.

It will be recalled that the CBN stopped the sale

of FX to BDCs until further notice during the outbreak of the coronavirus

in March 2020 while similar action was also

taken in 2016.

Proshare commentary on the CBN announcement on

changes to the FX market to follow…

