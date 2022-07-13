july-16:-osun-apc-constitutes-10-man-vote-monitoring-committee-per-unit

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State of Osun, has constituted a 10-man committee to monitor voters in Saturday’s governorship election.

Bioreports reliably gathered that members of the committee are to monitor electorate who vote for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the purpose of paying them.

According to sources in the party, APC also has another five-man committee that will be paying the voters at each of the polling units after voting.

One of the sources who prayed not to be named said: “It is true that we have a committee of 10 members of the party per polling unit. They are to canvass and monitor people that want to vote for us. I am not aware of any plan to buy vote.”

But the second source said: “We have a five-man committee of members of the party. They are to relate with another 10-member committee in their various units. These committees are given the task of identifying and appreciating people that vote for us.”

Bioreports gathered that each of the 10-member committee has already been paid a sum of N5000.