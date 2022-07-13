july-16:-man-o’-war-stages-‘walk-for-peace”-in-osogbo

Osogbo Area Command of Man O’ War Nigeria, Osun State Command embarked on a trekking exercise tagged as ”Walk for Peace”.

It was gather that the trekking exercise is focused on sensitising citizens on the need to be peaceful in the forthcoming governorship election in the State.

The exercise was led by Osogbo Area Commander, CSM Onifade Tayo and some other state excos of the Command.

Among the invitees was Osogbo Area Commander of The Nigerian Police Force who was represented by DC Operation.

Declaring the exercise open, the State Commander of Man O’ War, Commander M.A Taiwo urged all members to keep building on the motor of the organisation ‘BUILD THE MAN, BUILD THE COMMUNITY’. He urged them all not to relent in their efforts to be rigorously trained as this will serve them in trying times.

Speaking at the take off point was also Osogbo Area Commander of the Organization, he further buttressed the address of the State Commander by advising all members to remain discipline and desist from associating themselves with any political organisations. He charged his men to shun violence during and after the election period.

Before the commencement of the trekking exercise, the representative of the Nigerian Police, Osogbo Area Command charged all members of Man O’ War Nigeria to be patriotic and be a good ambassador of the organisation at all times. He further indulged them not to be easily pissed off but to remain calm even in trouble times.

The trekking Commenced at African Grammar School and ended at the Palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo. To round off the exercise, members of the organisation paid obeisance to the King of Osogbo, HRM Oba Jimoh Olaonipekun Laraoye II.

Ataoja of Osogbo advised them to keep maintaining the peace and tranquility that Osogbo is known for. He also charged the members of the organisation to be security conscious at all times. After his royal address, the king said his prayers for all members that participated in the exercise and also pray for the growth of Man O’ War Nigeria entirely.