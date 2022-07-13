july-16:-inec-relocates-polling-units-from-palaces,-controversial-points

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has relocated the polling units situated in controversial areas ahead of the governorship election in Osun.

This was revealed by INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Osun, Professor Abdulganiy Raji, who disclosed this on Tuesday at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the electoral umpire in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to him,“Polling units were moved away from controversial areas such as the front of houses of politicians, front of palaces, religious centres, either to open spaces or public buildings,” he said.

“This action is to ensure adequate security and peaceful elections. Flashpoints have been identified and strategies (have been) mapped out to resolve issues that can truncate the election process.”

The REC also hinted at the conversion of voting points to polling units in a bid to ensure the expansion of voter access to polling units.

He confirmed that all non-sensitive materials to be used in Saturday’s election have been batched to the polling unit level and ready to be conveyed to the various Registration Area Centres (RACs).

Noting that the sensitive materials were expected sometime on Tuesday, Professor Raji stated that the commission has concluded the production of maps of all polling units in the state – both electronically and hardcopy – for ease of movement and location of polling units by electoral officials.

He stressed that poll officials have been prepared for the exercise and ready for deployment, adding that the security personnel in the state have been trained.

The INEC boss in the state recalled that the commission had met with stakeholders in their categories, saying Tuesday’s meeting would be the last before the July 16 poll.

He also spoke about the conduct of mock accreditation in selected local government areas to ensure the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and readiness assessment of the election process.

According to Professor Raji, the collection of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) at the registration area and ward levels is ongoing to ensure no eligible voter is disenfranchised.

He, however, declared that INEC would stop the collection exercise on Thursday while massive voter education and awareness would be conducted across the local government areas.