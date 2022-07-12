july-16:-hoodlums-attack-lasun-yussuff-residence

Suspected political hoodlums in early hours on Monday morning attacked the residence of the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Osun State, Hon. Lasun Yussuff, in Ilobu, Irepodun local government in state of osun.

It was gather that the hoodlums attacked the residence of the gubernatorial candidate at about 2am, reportedly shot at the building located at Oke Ima area of the town.

Sources disclosed that the security agents attached to the building were able to repel the attack with no one injured.

Details shortly………