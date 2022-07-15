July 16: CSO Urges Politicians, Electorate To Play By The Rule

A Civil Society Organization, Women Arise For Change Initiative has charged politicians and Electorate in the state of Osun to play by Electoral rules ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in the state.

The President of the Organisation, Dr. Joe Odumakin made the call during a press briefing held at the NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo, on Friday.

Dr. Odumakin stated that it’s necessary for political gladiators in the state to shun violence and inducement of voters towards a free, fair and credible election tomorrow.

While speaking on the activities of the Organisation, Odumakin noted that they have employed, trained and will be deploying several numbers of their observers in the 30 local government areas of the state to monitor tomorrow’s election.

She said: “As we all look towards to the election, we cannot but alert Nigerians of the fact that the act of voter inducement and vote buying is gaining ground in our elections.

“We are therefore using this medium, to urge Osun State voters to reject any form of inducement by politicians but should rather engage Governorship based on issues that they care about and only vote for parties and candidates who have a clear agenda for the development of Osun State.

“Kudos must be given to INEC, in its commitment towards ensuring that tomorrow’s election is conducted in a manner that’s free, fair and credible.

“The deployment of personel and sensitive electoral materials so far, is assuring the commission’s readiness to deliver on time.

“So, far we impressed by the conduct of security agencies who are involved in the ongoing Osun election processes and we do sincerely hope, that they will improve on their professionalism and uncompromising stand, throughout the election.

“Security agents are expected to support the effort of INEC, Civil Society and other stakeholders in preventing violence and other electoral offenses, including voters inducement.

“We do hope, that this election, will stand as another true test, for us as Nigerians, as we prepare towards the crucial 2023 General election in the country”.