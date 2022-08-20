Home WORLD NEWS Julius Maada Bio: Is Sierra Leone a divided nation?
Julius Maada Bio: Is Sierra Leone a divided nation?

From: Talk to Al Jazeera

Sierra Leone’s president discusses the deadly protests against his government.

With inflation rising steeply in Sierra Leone, so too is the price of food, gas and electricity.

Sixty percent of the population lives in poverty, and the increasing cost of living is worsening the financial struggles people already face.

Earlier this month, a crisis erupted in the West African nation. Hundreds of people took to the streets in frustration at the economic hardship. Protests turned violent and led to deaths.

Will the violence end peacefully before a general election next year? The president of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, talks to Al Jazeera.

Published On 20 Aug 2022

