Julius Berger announces major road diversion on Lagos-Shagamu Expressway – Guardian

Julius Berger



Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, yesterday, announced a major road diversion on Lagos–Shagamu Expressway to allow for detailed work on sections of the project.

According to the project team in charge, there will be traffic diversion at two locations of the expressway for the continuation of the ongoing bridge works at Eldorado and Lotto Junctions. This will take place between July 26, 2021 and July 30, 2021 for the installation of cross beams on both sides of the expressway, after which both sides of the expressway will be reopened to traffic.

In addition, beginning from August 9, 2021 through to November 9, 2021, Phase 2 of the diversion will be implemented for the installation of deck slabs, parapets and hand railings on both sides of the Eldorado flyover. Also, from July 30, 2021, Lagos bound traffic will be diverted to the Ibadan bound carriageway, from a section before Lotto Junction to a section at Deeper Life Conference Centre with two lanes each in opposite direction using temporary median dividers. The purpose of the diversion is to allow for safe installation of cross beams, bridge deck slabs and parapets on the ongoing bridge works on the Ibadan bound carriageway, which will last for 12 weeks.

According to the Head of Media Relations Office of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Prince Moses Duku, the LSE Project Team, being conscious of the road traffic implications, has finalised plans to put mitigating measures in place ahead of the commencement of works. Duku further stated that they would provide flagmen and suitable illuminated diversion points at night, including flashing lights and sufficient reflective road signs. An emergency response crew will be on standby for emergency response services with well-established lines of communication between various agencies including the Police, FRSC, TRACE and other relevant stakeholders that have emergency response teams.