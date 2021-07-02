Home ENTERTAINMENT Julianne Moore Shut Down The “Judgmental” And “Sexist” Expectations Of The Phrase “Aging Gracefully” – BuzzFeed News
Julianne Moore Shut Down The "Judgmental" And "Sexist" Expectations Of The Phrase "Aging Gracefully"

“There’s so much judgment inherent in the term ‘aging gracefully,'” Julianne said, according to People. “Is there an ungraceful way to age?”


Cindy Ord / Getty Images for Tory Burch

“We don’t have an option, of course,” she said. “No one has an option about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing. It just is.”

“It’s part of the human condition,” Julianne added. “So why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?”

“We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college, then after school is finished, the idea of growth is done,” Julianne reflected. “But we have all this life left to live.”

She went on: “How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?”

“That’s what aging should be about,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Julianne spoke about the “amazing” shift in the entertainment industry with regards to the importance of representation, and the growing intolerance for sexist and racist behaviors.


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

“It’s the first time in my life that people are talking about representation,” she said. “Are there female directors? Are there Black or Asian directors? Is there trans representation and are people with disabilities being represented?”

“These are conversations we have never ever had before,” she added. “It’s been amazing.”

The importance of representation is something Julianne spoke about last year in regards to her film The Kids Are All Right, which saw her and Annette Bening — two straight women — playing a queer couple on screen.

“Here we were, in this movie about a queer family, and all of the principal actors were straight,” Julianne told Variety in an interview for the film’s tenth anniversary. “I look back and go, ‘Ouch. Wow.'”

“I don’t know that we would do that today,” she admitted. “I don’t know that we would be comfortable.”

