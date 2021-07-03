Julianne Moore: It’s ‘Totally Sexist’ to Say a Woman Is ‘Aging Gracefully’ – IndieWire

Academy Award winner Julianne Moore has hit out against the term “aging gracefully” as it applies to women. The star of Apple and Stephen King’s “Lisey’s Story” and the upcoming musical “Dear Evan Hansen” spoke candidly on the subject in a cover story from As If magazine. (Via People.)

The actress, in the interview, deemed the term “totally sexist.” “There’s so much judgment inherent in the term ‘aging gracefully,’” she said. “Is there an ungraceful way to age? We don’t have an option of course. No one has an option about aging, so it’s not a positive or a negative thing, it just is.”

An Oscar winner for “Still Alice,” Moore added that “[aging is] part of the human condition, so why are we always talking about it as if it is something that we have control over?”

Moore said she takes to heart a quote from Helen Mirren with regards to her philosophy on aging: “Aging is a requirement of life: You either grow old or die young.”

Moore also talked about the importance of “inner growth,” saying, “We are given a narrative as children that we keep growing through school, maybe go to college then, after school is finished, the idea of growth is done.”

She added, “But we have all this life left to live. How do we continue to challenge ourselves, to interest ourselves, learn new things, be more helpful to other people, be the person that your friends and family need or want? How do we continue to evolve? How do we navigate life to have even deeper experiences?”

Next up, Moore is set to reunite with her “Safe,” “Far From Heaven,” and “Wonderstruck” director Todd Haynes for the film “May December.” Also starring Natalie Portman, the project will be shopped at the virtual Cannes market. The film is a study of two women and set in picturesque Camden, Maine. At the Cannes Film Festival, Todd Haynes (who most recently directed the film “Dark Waters”) will also unveil his new documentary on The Velvet Underground. Julianne Moore received an Oscar nomination when Haynes directed her in the Sirkian throwback “Far from Heaven.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.