julian-assange:-the-threat-of-extradition-and-politics-behind-it

From: The Listening Post

The case against Julian Assange is as political as it is legal; where does it go from here? Plus, the social media influencers shaping Kenya’s election.

The High Court in the United Kingdom is debating whether Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the United States. Press freedom advocates say handing him over would put journalists everywhere at risk.

Contributors:


Tariq Ali – Author, In Defence of Julian Assange


Branko Marcetic – Writer, Jacobin


Anna Loll – Freelance journalist


Holly Cullen – Adjunct professor of law, University of Western Australia

On our radar:

An organisation set up by Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has released a blacklist of politicians, academics and journalists it considers “pro-Russian propagandists”. Producer Johanna Hoes reports on the Ukrainian government’s Kremlin-esque approach to freedom of opinion.

Kenyan elections: Influencers & dangerous disinformation

As the Kenyan election race heats up, producer Ryan Kohls asks if politicians are paying influencers to push disinformation and dangerous propaganda.

Contributors:


Odanga Madung – Fellow, Mozilla


Wanjiru Nguhi – Coordinator, Fumbua Initiative


Mac Otani – Digital strategist, Raila Odinga Campaign


Dennis Itumbi – Digital strategist, William Ruto Campaign

Published On 30 Jul 2022

