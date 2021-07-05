julia-roberts-shares-rare-selfie-with-husband-danny-moder-to-celebrate-wedding-anniversary

(CNN) Julia Roberts has shared a rare selfie with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot at her ranch in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002, after meeting on the set of her 2001 film “The Mexican,” on which Moder was a cameraman.

They are parents to 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 14.

On Sunday, Roberts celebrated not only US Independence Day but nearly two decades of marriage by posting a picture of herself and her other half snuggled up together on a beach.

“19 years. Just getting started!” the 53-year-old star captioned the Instagram snap, in which she posed in an orange baseball cap with her arm wrapped around her spouse.