Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder in style – Geo News

Julia Roberts shares her adorable snap with second husband Daniel Moder on 19th wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts and her second husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with mesmerising beach snap on Sunday (July 4)

The Oscar winner – who boasts around 10 million Instagram followers – kicked off the celebrations by sharing her and husband adorable picture with gushing tribute, saying: ’19 years. Just getting started! #conwings’

The 53-year-old Chopard brand ambassador originally met the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated cinematographer on the 2000 set of Gore Verbinski’s film The Mexican co-starring Brad Pitt.

Julia Roberts’ adorable post garnered massive likes. She received a glowing comments from the happily married Rita Wilson and Sam Taylor-Johnson as well as a ‘like’ from happily single comedian Chelsea Handler.

