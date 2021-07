Julia Roberts celebrates 19th wedding anniversary with second husband Daniel Moder in style – Geo News

Julia Roberts and her second husband Daniel Moder celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with mesmerising beach snap on Sunday (July 4)



The Oscar winner – who boasts around 10 million Instagram followers – kicked off the celebrations by sharing her and husband adorable picture with gushing tribute, saying: ’19 years. Just getting started! #conwings’

The 53-year-old Chopard brand ambassador originally met the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated cinematographer on the 2000 set of Gore Verbinski’s film The Mexican co-starring Brad Pitt.



Julia Roberts’ adorable post garnered massive likes. She received a glowing comments from the happily married Rita Wilson and Sam Taylor-Johnson as well as a ‘like’ from happily single comedian Chelsea Handler.