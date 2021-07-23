judge-orders-dss-to-produce-sunday-igboho’s-detained-aides-in-court-july-29

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday ordered the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, to produce the 12 detained aides of Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba separatist, in court on July 29.

The detained aides were arrested during a raid on the Soka, Ibadan, Oyo State, residence of Sunday Igboho on July 1.

The judge also ordered that the DSS boss appears in court on the day to show cause on why the court should not admit Igboho’s aides to bail conditionally or unconditionally.

The court gave the order in a ruling on an ex parte application filed and argued by Pelumi Olajemgbesi on behalf of the detainees.

Justice Egwuatu decision was predicated on the argument by lawyer Olajemgbesi that the 12 aides of Igboho have been arrested and held incommunicado in an underground cell since July 2.

The court said that it has taken into consideration the provisions of sections 35, and 36 of the 1999 constitution as well as section 32 of the Administration of Human Right Act and saw the need to interfere in the matter of the applicants.

Justice Egwuatu subsequently ordered parties in the matter to appear before him next week Thursday.

Applicants in the matter are Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, and Ayobami Donald.

Others are Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

The two respondents in the matter are Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), and the DSS.

