judge:-need-law-to-stop-interference-in-judicial-process

NEW DELHI: Justice J B

Pardiwala

on Sunday said people with half-knowledge are using the social and digital media platforms to attack judges, some of whom may be “shaken” and “pay greater attention” to medi a reaction than the rule of law while deciding cases.

He said non-judicial factors are shaping public opinion in the matter relating to law and Constitution because of agenda-driven social and dig ital media and pointed out how some of the people tried to politicise theAyodhya verdict by imputing motives on the judges. He said politicisation of sub judice matters has to be stopped.

“Let me also ta lk about the media. Trial is essentially to be carried out by courts. However, in the modern-day context, trials by social and digital media are an undue interference in the process of judicial dispensation crossing the lakshman rekha many times. This is especially worrisome when those sections of people who possess half truth start scrutinising the judicial process. Those for whom the con cept of judicial discipline, binding precedents and inherent limitations of judicial discretion is illusive. This section of people are a real challenge to dispensation of justice,” he said. He said social and digital media are resorting to expressing personalised opinions against judges and attacking them “rather than constructive and critical appraisal of the judgem ents”. “This is what is harming the judicial institutions and lowering its dignity. The constitutional courts have always graciously accepted informed dissent and constructive criticism. But the threshold always barred personalised agenda-driven attacks. . . This is where digital and social media need to be mandatorily regulated in the country to preserve rule of law and our Co nstitution. Attacks attempted at judges for judgements lead to a dangerous scenario where judges would have to pay greater attention to what the media thinks rather than what the law actuall y mandates,” he said.

Hesaid India

still cannot be classified as completely mature and informed democracy and expressed concern that “social and digital media was being employed frequently to politicise purely legal and constitutionalissues”.

Justice Pardiwala was speaking at the second Justice HR

Khanna Memorial National Symposium

organised by

Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law Univ ersity

, Lucknow, and the National Law University, Odisha, along with the Confederation of Alumni for National Law Universities (CAN Foundation).

Referring to media trial, particularly b y social and digital m edia, he said the immense power of the platforms are being persistently resorted to declare a person guilty or innocent even before trial is ove r in high profile cases.

He said

Parliament

should ponder upon framing law for regulating the social and digital m edia and amendments in the Information Technology Act and Conte

mpt of Court Act to “tackle the interference in the judicial process especially in sensitive sub judice matters”.

He said that rule of law had to prevail in all cases and r eferred to various verdicts of the apex court to uphold the rights of all sections of society. Terming ‘Fundamental Rights’ chapter of the Constitution as the “North Star” of the universe of constitutionalism, hesaid “under our constitutional scheme, n o m inority group suffers deprivation of rights because they do not adhere to the majoritarian view of life”.

