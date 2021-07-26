Home Business Judge Extends Facebook Antitrust Deadline
Business

Judge Extends Facebook Antitrust Deadline

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
judge-extends-facebook-antitrust-deadline

WASHINGTON—The Federal Trade Commission has until Aug. 19 to file an amended version of its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc. after a judge granted the agency an extension.

Judge James E. Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had previously set a July 29 deadline after saying the agency hadn’t supported its claims that Facebook has monopoly power in personal social-networking services. His dismissal of the suit cited in part how the FTC calculated the company’s market share.

The FTC asked for the filing extension Friday, saying Facebook didn’t oppose it; and Judge Boasberg approved the request. After the agency files an amended suit, Facebook would have until Oct. 4 to respond. Subsequently, the two sides may be able to file additional counterarguments.

Facebook has sought the recusal of FTC Chairwoman Lina Khan from the agency’s deliberations on whether to file a new antitrust case, arguing she couldn’t be impartial because of her long history of criticizing it and other big-tech firms.

The FTC has declined to comment on the demand.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Chevron Foe Steven Donziger Found Guilty of Contempt...

Intel Sets Plan to Again Become World’s Premier...

Stock futures open flat ahead of Big Tech...

Tesla overcomes supply chain woes to boost profit...

Tesla tops $1 billion in profit, delays Semi...

Over 1,000 Activision Blizzard Employees Sign Letter Condemning...

Huawei pledges support to Africa’s green energy revolution...

Population Health Management Market – Global Forecasts to...

Global Construction Management Software Market (2021 to 2025)...

1xBet Login: Personal Account Benefits And Accessing Through...

Leave a Reply