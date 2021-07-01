judge-denies-november-request-to-remove-britney-spears’-father-as-her-co-conservator

(CNN) A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied on Wednesday a motion to remove Britney Spears’ father from his role as a conservator of his daughter’s $60 million estate, making official a November request to allow a trust to act as co-conservator of her estate.

While the decision came just one week after the pop star’s bombshell testimony about Jamie Spears’ role as conservator, Judge Brenda Penny’s ruling was not a result of that hearing, and was instead made on a request from November in which Spears’ attorney filed to add Bessemer Trust to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

“The conservator’s request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice,” the court filing states.

An attorney for Jamie Spears confirmed the filing to CNN and did not comment.

CNN reported Tuesday that two sources close to the singer said her attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, is planning to file a petition to terminate the nearly 13-year conservatorship.