judge-denies-newsom,-california-governor-can’t-be-listed-as-democrat-on-recall-ballot

Associated Press

Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe

Gov. Gavin Newsom and two leading Republican rivals in the California recall election painted disparate pictures of the nation’s most populous state, with the first-term Democrat describing it Tuesday as an economic powerhouse leading the country’s pandemic recovery and his opponents saying it’s a mismanaged state with an incompetent leader. Newsom, who could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election, headed to a heavily Latino neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles to tout his new state budget, which doles out billions of dollars for pandemic relief checks and payments to cover missed rent. “Los Angeles County will anchor the ‘no’ on the recall,” declared Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, which represents 800,000 workers.