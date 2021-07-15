judge-denies-newsom,-california-governor-can’t-be-listed-as-democrat-on-recall-ballot

-
Associated Press
Election depicts two Californias: Rising star or catastrophe
Gov. Gavin Newsom and two leading Republican rivals in the California recall election painted disparate pictures of the nation’s most populous state, with the first-term Democrat describing it Tuesday as an economic powerhouse leading the country’s pandemic recovery and his opponents saying it’s a mismanaged state with an incompetent leader. Newsom, who could be removed from office in the Sept. 14 election, headed to a heavily Latino neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles to tout his new state budget, which doles out billions of dollars for pandemic relief checks and payments to cover missed rent. “Los Angeles County will anchor the ‘no’ on the recall,” declared Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, which represents 800,000 workers.
Axios
Newsom can’t be listed as a Democrat on California recall ballot
California Gov. Gavin Newsom can’t identify himself as a Democrat on the ballot in the upcoming recall election, a judge ruled on Monday.Driving the news: Newsom filed a lawsuit against California Secretary of State Shirley Weber last month after he missed a deadline for the Sept. 14 election to state his political affiliation following a paperwork oversight.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Weber said after Newsom asked her to amend the paperwork that th
Reuters
More than 150 companies urge U.S. Congress to pass voting rights act
More than 150 companies including Apple Inc, Best Buy Co Inc and PepsiCo urged U.S. lawmakers to introduce and pass a voting reform act in a letter signed on Wednesday, as other efforts have stalled in Congress. The companies called on lawmakers to reintroduce the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, an amendment to the Voting Rights Act of 1965 named after late U.S. Representative John Lewis, who died nearly a year ago. The companies are part of a group of corporate executives called Business for Voting Rights.
The Telegraph
Bloody Sunday: Soldier F named in Parliament by Irish nationalist
An Irish nationalist MP has been accused of endangering the life of a British veteran by naming him in Parliament, just hours before the Government is due to announce plans that will end Troubles prosecutions. The Commons Speaker was on Tuesday urged to sanction Colum Eastwood, the leader of Northern Ireland’s Social Democrat and Labour Party, after he chose to name a former soldier facing a potential trial over his actions during Bloody Sunday. The man, who can be only be referred to as “Soldie
Associated Press
Charities in Myanmar strained by soaring death tolls
Charity groups in Myanmar said Wednesday that the number of people dying in the country’s cities, which are facing a coronavirus surge and a shortage of oxygen to treat patients, has been climbing so quickly that they are struggling to keep up with funeral arrangements. Crematoriums in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, are working from morning to night, funeral workers said. A staff member from Yay Way Cemetery, the city’s busiest, said its three crematoriums are in nonstop operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Telegraph
‘Great wall of Gretna’ will be required at border if Scotland quits the Union
An independent Scotland that is part of the European Union will need to build a “great wall of Gretna” at the English border, the UK immigration minister has warned. Kevin Foster said a separate Scotland that was part of the Schengen scheme, which permits free travel without passport checks between European nations, would necessitate the construction of a hard border with England. Speaking on a visit to Scotland, the Home Office minister challenged Nicola Sturgeon’s party to “start being upfront
The Conversation
Christian attitudes surrounding abortion have a more nuanced history than current events suggest
The story of Walatta Petros, a 17th-century Ethiopian noblewoman who was later made a saint, shows that Christianity has a complex history with abortion and contraception. A 1721 manuscript/Wikimedia CommonsOpponents and supporters of legal abortion in the U.S. will be watching when the Supreme Court hears Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization during its upcoming term. In this lawsuit, a Mississippi women’s health center has challenged the constitutionality of a 2018 state law banning abo
Associated Press
Coffin of nanny killed in condo collapse returns to Paraguay
Wrapped in a Paraguayan flag and with a photograph of her young face, a coffin with the remains of Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba arrived Tuesday in Asuncion where it was received by relatives grieving the nanny killed when a Miami-area condominium tower collapsed. The 23-year-old had been working for the family of the sister of Paraguayan first lady Silvana Abdo in the building in Surfside, Florida, that fell June 24. The bodies of the sister, Sophia López Moreira; her husband, Luis Pettengill; and the youngest of their three children have been found.
Associated Press
Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95
Exhausted crews neared the end of their search for victims of a Miami-area condominium tower collapse Tuesday as the death toll reached 95 with just a handful of people still unaccounted for. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference that the number of people considered missing has dwindled as authorities work to identify everyone connected to the building.
CBS News Videos
Senate Democrats reach $3.5 trillion infrastructure agreement headed for budget reconciliation
Senate Democrats say they have agreed on a $3.5 trillion infrastructure plan which they aim to pass through budget reconciliation, meaning no GOP votes are needed if all Democrats are onboard. The mammoth bill would include most of President Biden’s original proposals on climate, health care and child care – but could imperil the narrower bipartisan infrastructure deal. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta reports on the latest on “CBSN AM,” and CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins with analysis.