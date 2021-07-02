Home WORLD NEWS Judge approves release of woman convicted in ‘Slender Man’ stabbing
One of the two women who were convicted in the 2014 Slender Man stabbing will be released early from a state mental institution, a Wisconsin judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Michael O. Bohren agreed to Anissa Weier’s March petition for release, which argued that the now-19-year-old woman was no longer a threat to herself or society.

Bohren noted that hospital staff said Weier didn’t exhibit “psychotic” behaviors and ordered state officials to produce her release plan within 60 days. Weier’s next hearing is on September 10.

Weier is to remain in the Winnebago Mental Health Institute until then.

In 2017, Weier was sentenced to 25 years in a mental institution after she pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide.

In 2014, Weier and her friend Morgan Geyser lured their friend Payton Leutner into the woods of their Milwaukee suburb. At the time, all three girls were 12 years old.

As Weier egged her on, Geyser stabbed Leutner multiple times. Leutner barely survived and was rescued by a passerby.

Weier and Geyser said that they tried to kill the girl to curry favor with a fictional horror character called the Slender Man.

Geyser is serving the maximum of 40 years in the mental hospital.

Maura McMahon, Weier’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a NBC News request for comment.

