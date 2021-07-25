Home ENTERTAINMENT Jude Ighalo shares lovely photos and video from vacation with his kids
ENTERTAINMENT

Jude Ighalo shares lovely photos and video from vacation with his kids

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jude-ighalo-shares-lovely-photos-and-video-from-vacation-with-his-kids

Nigerian super star footballer, Jude Ighalo, took to his Instagram page recently to share photos of himself with his three children enjoying their vacation.

See photos and video he shared below,

His estranged wife, Sonia recently took to her Instastories to congratulate him on the birth of his baby from another woman. Sonia in her post, revealed that the singer has fathered two children now from two different women. She pointed out that she still remains his legal wife.

Shortly after her post was shared, social media users claimed she called him out because she was pained.

Sonia in her response, said she is the legally married wife and that if she wants to collect everything from him, she can. Sonia also alleged that the footballer welcomed a baby with another woman since February and has refused to pay child support despite court orders.

