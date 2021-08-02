jubilation-for-team-nigeria-as-impressive-athlete-qualifies-for-women’s-200m-semi-finals

Tokyo 2020 Games are now reaching the latter stages and Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha is through to the Women’s 200m semis

The 20-year-old who came third in Heat 1 crossed the finished line at 22.47 seconds to pick up one of the automatic tickets to the semis

He dusted herself up after the Women’s 100m setback where she finished fifth in Heat 3 to crash out of that event

Despite her set back in the Women’s 100m sprint, Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha is through to the Women’s 200m semifinals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nwokocha ran her personal best of 22.47 seconds in Heat 1 of the event to finish third and picked up one of the automatic tickets to the semis.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast came first in the Heat after she arrived the finish line with 22.30 seconds, while the Bahamas’ Shaunae Miller-Uibo was second with 22.40 seconds.

Tokyo 2020: Grace Nwokocha through to Women's 200m semis.

Photo: Jewel Samad

Source: Getty Images

The women’s 200m semi-finals are due for later on Monday, while the final is slated for Tuesday.

Nwokocha earlier crashed out of the Women’s 100m after the 20-year-old came fifth in Heat 3 after she finished in 11.07 seconds.

She however became Nigeria’s fifth-fastest woman in history when she arrived at a personal best time of 100seconds to qualify for the semifinal.

Jamaican sprinters dominate Women’s 100m

Meanwhile, Jamaica is famous for its Olympic bobsled team and for its prowess in athletics.

The Jamaican females 100m sprinters have stunned the world with their stunning performance. They took gold, silver, and bronze in the 100m sprint with Elaine Thompson setting a new Olympic record.

Elaine Thompson-Herah took the gold, finishing the race in 10.61 seconds. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was hot on her heels with 10.74 seconds and Shericka Jackson was literally a couple of split seconds behind her at 10.76 seconds.

Jackson set her personal best time during the race. Elaine is now officially the second-fastest woman in history.

The current world record for the female 100m sprint is held by Florence Griffith-Joyner which stands at 10.49 seconds. Griffith-Joyner sadly passed away in 1998 which makes Elaine the fastest woman alive.

Divine Oduduru disqualified

. earlier reported that it’s from bad to worse for Team Nigeria at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after another Nigerian athlete Divine Oduduru got disqualified, same day Blessing Okagbare was suspended from the Games.

Premium Times are reporting tag Oduduru was faulted for making false start in heat 5 of the 100m event and was consequently disqualified from the games.

It was gathered that Fred Kerley of the USA made a move before the gun, but it was Nigeria’s Oduduru who started from Lane 2 that got the hammer.

