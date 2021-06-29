jubilation-at-the-etihad-as-top-superstar-wanted-by-barcelona,-psg-signs-new-contract

Manchester City won the Premier League title last season with Brazilian star Fernandinho impressive

The Etihad chiefs have now given him another year deal to stay in the Premier League until end of next season

Fernandinho was among the Manchester City players that lost the Champions League final against Chelsea

Brazilian football legend Fernandinho has extended his stay at Premier League champions Manchester City by signing a new one year deal thereby ending speculation about his future at the Etihad.

There were reports after the end of the 2020/21 League season that Fernandinho would be making a return to Brazil after his eighth season at the Etihad stadium, but that has not happened.

Fernandinho is one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and he has been impressive for Manchester City since he joined them.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

According to the confirmation by Manchester City, the Premier League champions claimed that Fernandinho has won six League Cups and four Premier League titles with them.

The 36-year-old also expressed happiness for the chance to extend his stay at Manchester City stressing that he will do his best for the club.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet.

“And so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the Club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for.

”In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets. And obviously, for me and for my family it’s a pleasure to stay in Manchester for one more year.”

