jubilation-at-old-trafford-as-man-united-reach-agreement-to-sign-world-cup-winner-from-real-madrid

Raphael Varane is just one step away from completing his move to Manchester United this summer

The 28-year-old is expected to undergo medicals at Old Trafford in the coming days to finalise his deal

Varane chose to part ways with Real Madrid after committing a decade of his career to helping them win silverwares

Manchester United have reached agreement to sign FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane from Real Madrid this summer.

The Red Devils confirmed the development on their official website on Tuesday, July 27, but added that his transfer his subject to medicals.

Varane becomes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s third signing this transfer window after Tom Heaton and Jadon Sancho. The winger moved back to the Premier League in a deal valued around £73 million.

Raphael Varane took part in Real Madrid’s training at Valdebebas training ground on 25.

Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the four-time Champions League winner cost United about £34 million which could rise to £42m with add-ons according to BBC Sport.

The France international is expected to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence when competitions start in a few weeks.

What Man United said about Varane’s transfer

“Manchester United is delighted to announce the club has reached agreement with Real Madrid for the transfer of French international defender and World Cup winner, Raphael Varane, subject to a medical and to player terms being finalised.”

Varane scored 17 goals and seven assists for Los Blancos in 360 appearances since arriving from French side Lens in 2011. The Red Devils said on their website.

Sources claim both Sir Alex Ferguson and Jose Mourinho made attempts to lure the defender to Old Trafford during their reigns in charge of the club but couldn’t make the deal happen.

