jubilation-at-camp-nou-as-spanish-club-barcelona-officially-unveil-new-signing-ahead-of-next-season

Memphis Depay joined the Catalan giants for free after his contract with Olympique Lyonnais ran out

The Dutchman who agreed to join the Spanish giants on June 19 has been officially unveiled at the famous Camp Nou

Delighted Depay stated that it’s a dream move for him to feature for Barcelona and admitted he can’t wait to play alongside Messi

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Spanish club Barcelona have finally unveiled their new player Memphis Depay as the Dutch forward disclosed that it is a dream come true for him, GiveMeSport reports.

The 27-year-old striker who joins from French club Lyon also admitted that he is looking forward to playing with the “best player in the world” Lionel Messi.

Depay who official joined Barcelona on June 19 was formally presented to fans and press at the Camp Nou on Thursday, July 22 as a Catalan player.

Memphis Depay officially joins Barcelona.

Photo: Pedro Salado

Source: Getty Images

He was led onto the turf by club president Joan Laporta and took time to show off incredible skills in the colours of Barcelona.

Depay wrote via Daily Mail:

“I want to thank the president, the whole board of Barcelona, the coach and my own team for making my dream reality.

“I want to thank God more than anything else for guiding me throughout my life! I have no words to describe how I feel right now but I’m so grateful.”

He added that playing alongside six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will be great for him, although the Argentine is still expected to renew his contract with the club.

Depay added:

“He’s a legend, best player in the world, you saw what he did in the Copa America. I’m very much looking forward to playing with him, his quality is undoubted. I have to just make my runs and I know the ball will come.”

Barcelona considers swapping Griezmann for Dybala

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also weighing their options on swapping Antoine Griezmman with Juventus star Paulo Dybala this summer.

The French striker has struggled to hit top form since his big summer money move from Atletico Madrid in 2019.

And La Blaugrana are looking to free up space in the financial records as the France international is among their highest-paid players.

. earlier reported that Ousmane Dembele may have earned himself a chance to stay at Barcelona beyond this summer having already been listed among players for sale by the club.

The Catalans are trying to reduce their wage bill in a way that can accommodate Lionel Messi’s new contract by offloading some top stars.

Sources claim Barca were ready to sell the Frenchman before the start of Euro 2020 last month but the forward’s latest injury may have turned everything upside down.

Source: . Newspaper