jubilation-as-tottenham-complete-signing-of-top-spanish-winger-in-a-swap-deal-this-summer

Bryan Gil has a new home after joining Tottenham on a five year deal from La Liga outfit Sevilla this summer

The North Londoners were said to have paid over £21m while Erik Lamela moved to the Spanish League side

Spurs and Lamela ended their eight-year relationship as the Argentine joins Los Nervionenses on a three-year deal

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bryan Gil has completed a five-year move worth £21.6 million from Sevilla to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The 20-year-old attacker was part of a swap deal that saw Erik Lamela move to the Spanish League side on a three-year deal.

Gil is currently representing the Spanish U23 national team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and starred in their 1-0 triumph over Australia on Sunday, July 25.

Bryan Gil, Spanish winger, in action for his U23 national team at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Games.

Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates

Source: Getty Images

The youngster spent last season on loan at Eibar and scored four goals and three assists in all competitions but was unable to help them avoid relegation at the end of the campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, his deal is still subject to international clearance but he is expected to join left-back Sergio Reguilon at the end of the summer games according to Sky Sports.

Gil was promoted into Sevilla senior team from their academy in 2019 but only made 21 appearances and his only goal was in the Europa League in November 2019.

The youngster also spent some time on loan at Leganes in the second half of the 2019/20 season but didn’t do enough to earn a permanent deal with them.

Meanwhile, Lamela’s departure ends his eight-year spell with Spurs, who signed him from Roma in August 2013 for a then club-record fee of £30m.

What message Jose Mourinho sent to Man United and Tottenham

. earlier reported that Roma manager Jose Mourinho has lashed out at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over what he termed ‘unfair’ treatment.

The 58-year-old was recently presented to over 10,000 fans in Rome as he begins his reign with the Italian League side in the coming season.

Before his appointment as the Giallorossi new boss, he was out of a job for about two months after Spurs fired him less than two years after he was hired.

Source: .