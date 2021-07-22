Home SPORTS Jubilation as top European club signs Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa
SPORTS

Jubilation as top European club signs Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
jubilation-as-top-european-club-signs-super-eagles-captain-ahmed-musa
Jubilation As Top European Club Signs Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa

by 
Oluwatomiwa Babalola

Turkish league giants Karagumruk SK have secured the services of Nigeria international Ahmed Musa on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old winger has already been unveiled by the Super Lig outfit ahead of the 2021-22 season which will kick off a few weeks from now.

“We added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad. He played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow, and Leicester City in his career.

“He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team. We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümruk jersey.”

More to follow…

Source: .

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Bony: Former Manchester City striker ‘impatient’ to play...

Venezia technical director confirms club is nearing deal...

Fit Elliott feeds off motivation from Cowboys’ 2020...

Lakers extend qualifying offer to Talen Horton-Tucker, stays...

Saquon Barkley among six Giants placed on PUP...

Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins: NFL’s COVID-19 rules...

NASCAR penalizes teams of Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman

Kraken fail to leverage position in bare-bones expansion...

The massive fallout from a UT-OU Big 12...

USA TODAY’s win projection for the Lions is...

Leave a Reply