jubilation-as-top-european-club-signs-super-eagles-captain-ahmed-musa

Turkish league giants Karagumruk SK have secured the services of Nigeria international Ahmed Musa on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old winger has already been unveiled by the Super Lig outfit ahead of the 2021-22 season which will kick off a few weeks from now.

“We added the 28-year-old Nigerian attacker to our squad. He played for clubs such as VVV Venlo, CSKA Moscow, and Leicester City in his career.

“He scored 15 goals in 87 matches for the Nigerian National Team. We wish success to Ahmed Musa under the Karagümruk jersey.”

More to follow…

Source: .