jubilation-as-ronaldo-gives-juventus-fans-special-gift-after-returning-to-club-ahead-of-next-season

Cristiano Ronaldo seems ready to honour his contract with Juventus after returning to the club this week

The Portugal striker has been on summer holiday for a few weeks after crashing out of Euro 2020 championship

Ronaldo won the golden boot award at the end of the tourney after scoring five times in four appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo has shut down all speculations linking him with a move to Paris Saint Germain this transfer window after re-joining his Juventus teammates in training on Monday, July 26.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently concluded his summer holiday in Spain with his family after winning Euro 2020 highest goalscorer award.

He scored five goals and one assist in four games in the competition despite crashing out at the last-16 stage earlier this month.

Cristiano Ronaldo thumbs up to the fans after his medicals at Juventus.

Photo by Daniele Badolato – Juventus FC

Source: Getty Images

The 36-year-old arrived in Turin over the weekend and was seen walking into the training complex in Continassa earlier this morning – with a number of fans waiting to receive him.

Some of the supporters also got autographs while others took selfies with the five-time Champions League winner who covered his face with a mask due to the COVID-19 scare.

According to ronaldo.com, the forward will first undergo a medical before joining the rest of the team for the preparation of the new season kicking off in a few weeks from now.

Ronaldo was heavily criticised last season after the Old Lady struggled to qualify for the Champions League until the last day of the season, but he seems to have pushed that behind him.

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in Italy for the new season

