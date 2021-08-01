jubilation-as-nigerian-athlete-jumps-into-final-of-tokyo-2020-women’s-long-jump-event

Ese Brume gives Nigerians hope of winning a medal after advancing to Tokyo 2020 Olympics women’s long jump final

The 2019 World Championships bronze medal winner covered a distance of 6.76 metres to finish fourth

While Ivana Spanovic, Malaika Mihambo and Chantel Malone took the first three spots at the event

Nigerian athlete Ese Brume will have a chance to compete for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games medal after advancing into the final of the women’s long jump event.

The 25-year-old track and field queen finished fourth in the Group B of the event after covering a distance of 6.76 metres.

Serbian long jumper Ivana Spanovic who is the reigning World Indoor champion and three-time European indoor champion finished first with a distance coverage of 7.00m.

Ese Brume in action for Nigeria during the Tokyo 2020 women’s long jump event on Sunday, August 1.

Photo by Tom Weller/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

While German athlete Malaika Mihambo came second after jumping a distance of 6.98 and Chantel Malone jumped 6.82m to finish third in her category of the events.

Brume clinched bronze at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and she will be pumped up to aim for gold this summer at the games.

Which record did Ese Brume set in May 2021?

Recall that in May, she shattered Chioma Ajunwa’s 25-year long jump record of 7.12m after covering a distance of 7.17m at the Chula Vista Festival in California as reported by Bioreports News and Premier Times.

Brume also won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games staged in Glasgow and she will be aiming for another one seven years after.

Another Nigerian reaches final of Tokyo 2020 100m men’s final

. earlier reported that Enoch Adegoke qualified for the men’s 100meters final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old posted a time of 10:00 seconds, two mili-seconds short of his previous 9:98sec time in his qualifying Heat.

However, the time was enough to send Adegoke through into the finals after coming second behind Great Britains’ Zharnel Hughes.

