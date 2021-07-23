jubilation-as-impressive-tottenham-star-finally-signs-new-contract-in-huge-boost-for-the-club

Son Heung-Min has renewed his contract with Tottenham and will remain at the Premier League club until the 2024-25 season

The South Korean has agreed to the new deal despite that Harry Kane is closing in on a switch to Manchester City

A club statement by Tottenham claims the former Bayer Leverkusen forward has signed to remain until 2025

It is relief for Tottenham as South Korean star Son Heung-Min has renewed his contract with the Premier League club until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old is penning on a new deal despite that star striker Harry Kane is preparing for a blockbuster move to join rivals Manchester City.

Kane is set to join the Citizens for a British record of £160million deal, but Son will carry on at the club for four more seasons.

Photo: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

Kane’s future has been subject to speculation from May 2021 after the England forward made it clear he wanted to leave the North London club.

Manchester City has been his most likely destination but a potential deal has always been hampered by the fact that Spurs were not necessarily willing to let their star man go.

But Nuno Espirito Santo and Co have been buoyed by the news Son has extended his contract.

A Tottenham statement reads via 90min:

“We are delighted to announce that Heung-Min Son has signed a new four-year contract with the club, which will run until 2025.”

On signing the deal, Son said via SunSport:

“It was already a big honour to play here for six years. The club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here.”

