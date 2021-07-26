jubilation-as-ex-premier-league-star-who-collapsed-during-euro-2020-spotted-in-public-with-family

Christian Eriksen made a public appearance on the street of Copenhagen over the weekend with his family

The former Spurs midfielder was spotted pushing a baby stroller while dressed in a simple black short and white top with a face cap

Eriksen survived untimely death last month after collapsing during Denmark’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland

Christian Eriksen has continued his recovery process after suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 fixture against Finland on June 12.

The Inter Milan midfielder survived a death scare after his captain Simon Kjaer performed CPR on him before he was rushed to the hospital.

About a couple of weeks later, he was discharged but the 29-year-old midfielder has been scarce in public places since then.

Cristian Eriksen will hope to join his Inter Milan teammates as they continue to prepare for the new Serie A season.

Photo by Mattia Ozbot – Inter

Source: Getty Images

However, the former Spurs’ playmaker was spotted with his partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen and their daughter as he gets back to normality.

The midfielder pushed the baby stroller while his girlfriend was carrying the little one in her arms as they walk along the Copenhagen streets as reported by SunSport.

Meanwhile, the Denmark national team against all odds reached the semifinals of the European Championship but only bowed to England in the extra minutes through Harry Kane’s spot-kick.

What ICD defibrillator mean

While on the sickbed, the doctors implanted an ICD defibrillator – a device that both monitors his heart and is capable of acting as a defibrillator.

However, it is yet to be seen if he will be allowed to return to the round leather game after the Italian FA insisted that he won’t play in Italy with an ICD fitted.

What Italian FA said about Eriksen playing in the Serie A

