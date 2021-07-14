jubilation-as-england-stars-get-massive-gifts-from-loved-ones-after-returning-from-euro-2020

England stars were given lavished welcome celebration by their loved ones despite failing to win Euro 2020 title

The Three Lions reach the final of the competition for the first time this summer but lost to eventual champions Italy on shootouts

Regardless of their defeat, they had to be celebrated in style by their families and friends for their performances at the tourney

England players were given a heroic welcome celebration by their friends and families following their Euro 2020 exploits.

Gareth Southgate’s men made history after reaching the final of the European Championship for the first time but eventually lost the title to Italy on penalties.

The defeat was devastating to the Three Lions who have waited for their first silverware since their World Cup triumph in 1966.

England stars during their Euro 2020 penalty shootouts against Italy at Wembley Stadium.

However, the players were surprised by their loved ones who organised welcome parties to show appreciation for their bravery all tournament long.

SunSport reports that all the players with their loved ones had a party in the Covid-safe bubble at Wembley Stadium after the defeat.

Harry Maguire’s partner Fern Hawkins and family including sister Daisy threw a spectacular party for the centre-back who had a tremendous tournament this summer.

The get-together was lavished with decorations which also included an illuminated sign which read: OUR CHAMP’ as well as personalised MAGUIRE 6 balloons, complete with the Three Lions crest.

Harry Kane also returned home to a sea of red and white balloons – one of which also read ‘Welcome Home Daddy’, with wife Katie Goodland and kids Ivy, Vivienne and Louis thrilled to have him home.

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips was not left out as the Euro 2020 revelation arrived home to a mural which read, ‘Welcome Home Kalvin’, complete with Leeds and England crests.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all failed to convert their spot-kicks while only Harry Kane and Harry Maguire.

