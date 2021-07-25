jubilation-as-cristiano-ronaldo-returns-to-juventus-amid-psg’s-interest

Juventus fans’ can heave a sigh of relief as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to join teammates ahead of next season

The 36-year-old is expected to undergo medicals on Monday having spent a couple of weeks in Spain with his family

Ronaldo recently won the Euro 2020 highest goals scorer award after scoring five goals in four matches

Cristiano Ronaldo may have ended all speculations linking him away from Juventus this summer after touching down in Turin on Sunday, July 25.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been linked with a move away from the Old Lady with

to Paris Saint Germain following his failure to help them win the Champions League in his first three seasons at the Allianz Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo waved at fans after returning to Portugal following his side’s exit at this summer’s European Championship.

Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

They also struggled to finish fourth on the log last campaign with many blaming the 36-year-old for not doing enough to propel the team to glory.

Ronaldo has one year left on his deal with the Bianconeri and the Portugal legend has shown he is ready to stay until it expires in the summer of 2020.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star who spent time with his family in Mallorca will undergo medicals at Juve on Monday, July 26 as reported by Goal.

Meanwhile, the Turin-based club is unwavering in its support for Ronaldo as against claims that suggested they could cash in on him this summer in order not to lose him for free in 2022.

Juve’s vice-president Pavel Nedved has insisted that the 2016 European Championship winner is a prized asset and will be staying put.

What Pavel Nedved said about Ronaldo

“Ronaldo has been called up for July 26, he’ll be back on Monday and will stay with us.”

The Old Lady defeated Italian club Cesena 3-1 in a friendly game earlier this weekend as they continue preparation for the new season.

How much does Ronaldo love Georgina?

. earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and his lover Georgina Rodriguez can not have enough of each as the couples were spotted in matching outfits in CR7’s recent social media post.

The 36-year-old has had a busy season playing in several competitions last season including the Euro 2020 where he won the Golden Boot Award.

The Juventus striker was waxing lyrical on his Instagram post about his partner and supermodel Rodriguez as he captioned it: My beautiful queen’.

