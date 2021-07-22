Home News Africa JTF, Hoodlums Clash In Kaduna Community – Channels Television
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria's North-Central region.
A map showing Kaduna, a state in Nigeria’s north-west region.

Violence broke out in Badarawa area of Kaduna metropolis on Wednesday when some hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons arrived at Karaye road, close to the popular Kasuwar Sati market and attempted to disrupt the sallah celebration organised by youths of the community.

The incident happened at about 5:00 pm and barely a day after residents of the state had enjoyed a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The hoodlums were reported to have shot severally in the air to scare the residents before the arrival of the JTF members who attempted to disperse the hoodlums.

This, however, resulted in a clash between the two groups before the arrival of Security operatives who succeeded in averting what would have been a bloody incident.

Law and order has now been restored in the area.


