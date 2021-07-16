JPMorgan strategist on the best time to buy Asian stocks – asumetech

SINGAPORE – The best time to buy Asian equities could be now, a JPMorgan strategist said Wednesday. Mixo Das, Asian equity strategist at the bank, said the US markets are hitting record while Europe and Japan are approaching all-time highs. However, the Asian markets have not seen the same trend. “Right from the top in February we are down a lot in Asian equities e way we look at it is, ours framework He is saying us which time is probably the best time to take risks in Asia, “he told .’s” Squawk Box Asia “. Das said investor positioning in Asia is currently “extremely, extremely light”while the evaluations arrived down for more normal levels. If the macroeconomic momentum in the region starts to stabilize, Asian equities could move A lot higher, he added. The strategist said second-quarter corporate earnings in Asia could grow 60% to 70% from a year ago – widely in line with estimates.

Covid and vaccinations effect

Set off of Asia like South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are fighting a surge in Infections from Covid-19 in one moment in which progress on vaccination is in delay with respect to countries like United States and United Kingdom Das said investors have become used to seeing cool waves of Cases of covid. He cited the example of India, where a “disastrous wave” of infections before this year did not make football tremble market because investors realized the country is long term fundamentals would likely remain intact.

But the spread of a more transmissible delta variant and relatively low vaccination rates in all of Asia could weigh down stocks that would benefit from economic reopening, Das said. Those titles include those in the hospitality, leisure and travel sectors, he said. the strategist added which JPMorgan prefers sensitive stocks to changes in interest rates, such as banks. His comments come as the US Federal Reserve raised its expectations for inflation and brought forward the time frame on when rates will rise.

Chinese technology actions

On the opportunities in China, Das said technology stocks are still a “buy” for investors with long-term horizon. He explained that Chinese tech companies still have growth prospects, though pace of growth it might slow down down because of the squeeze regulatory control of Beijing.