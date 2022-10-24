JPEX Announces Partnership Extension with Western Sydney Wanderers

press release

PRESS RELEASE. JPEX, a licensed digital bank designed to enable the buying and selling of virtual and digital currencies, has announced its partnership extension with the Australian-based football club, Western Sydney Wanderers. This contract renewal will see the crypto trading platform continue providing needed support to the A-League team until the end of the 2022/2023 footballing season.

In addition to this partnership extension, JPEX recently launched the “Fix the Money, Fix the World” marketing initiative starring Kusini Yengi, Tomi Mrcela, and Lawrence Thomas—Western Sydney Wanderers players. Speaking about this campaign and the extension, Scott Hudson, CEO of the A-League football club, reveals that he is delighted with both announcements, and he’s looking forward to more support from JPEX in the forthcoming football seasons.

“After a year’s partnership with the Wanderers, we found that it was an amazing start to our relationship with the club doing everything they could to promote us to their Western Sydney community,” Vincent Le, JPEX’s General Manager, states about this partnership. He further encourages the home fans to rally behind the team and JPEX from now until the end of the season.

JPEX’s Crypto-focused Ads

JPEX has also partnered with the Australian-based team to create and launch a cryptocurrency-tailored ad to drive JPEX’s influence further and, in turn, accelerate global crypto adoption. Besides the live viewing of all Wanderers’ football games for the 2022/2023 season, this recent collaboration will see the digital trading platform try to incorporate generic cryptocurrency phrases like “TO THE MOON” and “HODL” into the world of football.

JPEX, through this crypto-focused advert, hopes to get the regular football fan acclimatized with basic yet essential cryptocurrency words and their meanings. The first advert—HODL—is brought to life by the Wanderers’ goalkeeper, who refuses to let go of the ball. Similar to the crypto space, the goalie is holding on to the ball for his life, comparable to how a crypto owner holds a token in the bear season.

With sublime success recorded thanks to these marketing campaigns, JPEX hopes to continue partnering with various brands as it seeks to become a household name in the crypto space. One such partnership is with Simplex by Nuvei, which will see the digital trading platform build and launch physical crypto-friendly cards to facilitate a host of transactions for JPEX users.

About JPEX

JPEX is a recognized and licensed digital trading bank that aims to offer users a reliable, safe, and secure platform to trade all kinds of cryptocurrencies. With many partnerships and collaborations, JPEX seeks to widen its global crypto reach while solidifying its stance as one of the most innovative and revolutionary crypto trading infrastructures in the trillion-dollar market.

