jpc-accepts-most-of-the-provisions-of-the-contentious-biological-diversity-(amendment)-bill,-experts-flag-gaps

NEW DELHI: A joint parliamentary committee that examined the

Biological Diversity

(Amendment)

Bill

, 2021 presented its report in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, paving the way for the government to bring this proposed legislation for consideration in

Parliament

in due course, even as experts flagged how the panel failed to address key concerns of conservationists and local communities in terms of “access and benefit sharing”.

Though the Committee, headed by BJP member Sanjay Jaiswal, accepted most of the provisions of the Bill, it suggested certain changes in different clauses which will be incorporated by the environment ministry in the proposed legislation while bringing it for consideration in the Parliament.

The Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in December last year, seeks to facilitate fast-tracking of research, encourage Indian system of medicine, bring more foreign investments in the chain of biological resources and decriminalize use of biological resources by ‘vaids’, ‘hakims’ and AYUSH practitioners who have been practicing indigenous medicines for “sustenance and livelihood”. It was, however, referred to the joint parliamentary committee (

JPC

) for further examination when Opposition MPs and experts had raised concerns over certain provisions of the proposed amendment.

Referring to the panel’s report, founder of Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment (LIFE) Ritwick

Dutta

said, “The report of the JPC does not address any of the key concerns with the Amendment Bill of 2021. Among the most serious concerns about the Bill was the exclusion of ‘codified traditional knowledge’ from the purview of Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS)… The implication is going to be serious given that local communities who have been conserving and protecting biological resources will no longer be entitled to any fair and equitable sharing of benefits.”

The ABS is a system under public international law that aims to fairly distribute benefits arising from genetic resources between the users of genetic resources (such as universities and biotech companies) and provider countries (regulatory authorities in biodiversity-rich countries) so as to both open the doors for innovation and create incentives for biodiversity conservation. It is a system that finds its basic principles within the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

Many experts and state biodiversity boards apprehended that most of all the traditional knowledge being used in the AYUSH systems of medicines are codified and if they are excluded from claiming benefits, majority of local traditional knowledge holders will be denied their benefits.

Seeking to address this concern, the JPC report said the Committee had recommended that a definition of ‘Codified Traditional Knowledge’ in the Act itself as “codified traditional knowledge means the knowledge derived from authoritative books specified in the First Schedule to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940”.

Referring to this point in the JPC report, Dutta flagged that limiting ‘codified traditional knowledge’ (CTK) to those mentioned in the First Schedule to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 would mean all raw materials used by the Ayurvedic, Yunani, Siddha would be included in the list of CTK and excluded from the purview of the Biological Diversity Act.

“The entities using any product used for manufacture of those medicines listed in First Schedule will no longer be required to share benefits with local communities who have conserved and protected these biological resources. The First Schedule includes Siddha, Unani, Tibb and is a comprehensive listing of traditional books. There will be hardly any species that will not be in one book or the other as mentioned in the First Schedule,” he said.

“The other cause of concern is that the JPC has not dealt with the issue of decriminalization of offences under the Act. The Bill clearly replaces judicial trial by a magistrate punishable with imprisonment to adjudication by a joint secretary to the government and monetary compensation. The JPC report is silent on this critical issue,” said Dutta.

The amendment Bill was introduced by the government in the backdrop of certain concerns raised by the stakeholders, representing different sectors including Indian system of medicine, seed, industry and research, urging to simplify, streamline and reduce compliance burden in order to encourage a conducive environment for collaborative research and investments. The objective of the proposed legislation is also to simplify the patent application process, widen the scope of levying access and benefit sharing with local communities.

“The said Act seeks to fulfill India’s obligations under the Convention of Biological Diversity and Nagoya Protocol on access and benefit sharing and to ensure that the benefits derived from the use of biological resources and associated traditional knowledge are shared in a fair and equitable manner among the indigenous and local communities,” said the statement of objects and reasons of the Bill.

The Bill, once passed by the Parliament, would amend the Biological Diversity Act, 2002 which was enacted to provide for the conservation of biological diversity, sustainable use of its components, and fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the use of biological resources and knowledge.

