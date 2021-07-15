journalist,-policeman-shot-dead-as-armed-robbers-attack-bank-in-ondo

Three persons were reportedly killed when armed robbers attacked a bank in Ilara-Mokin, Ifedore LGA of Ondo state, on Thursday.

It was learnt that among those killed was Olubunmi Afuye, an Ondo-based journalist who is also the spokesperson of Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin.

It was gathered that the journalist was shot in the head while he was seated in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which was parked outside the bank.

Afuye was said to have anchored an event at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) before the incident.

The robbers also killed a policeman and a motorcyclist during the attack.

A source told newsmen that the robbers invaded the bank around 2:30pm.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air to scare people in the area while their operation lasted.

The robbers used explosive devices to dismantle the doors of the bank, according to the source.

“They destroyed the security doors of the bank with an explosive device to gain access,” the source told TheCable.

“They carted away an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank and some persons were shot dead.”

Following the incident, normalcy has returned to the area and security operatives have been deployed to the scene.