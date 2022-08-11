Journalist John Chiahemen is dead

John Neji Chiahemen, former Thomson Reuters journalist, is dead.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his family on Wednesday.

The family said Chiahemen fought a valiant long battle with motor neuron disease (ALS)

“He died peacefully in Johannesburg, South Africa surrounded by his family.

“John is survived by his wife Winnie “Chizi” Chiahemen; daughters: Ide Wise (UK) Fanen Chiahemen (Canada), and Mimi Chiahemen (US); grandson, Finley Hemen Kanyin Wise (UK); son-in-law, Ben Wise (UK).

“He is also survived by brothers and sisters, including Tom Chiahemen, Abuja-based Media & PR Consultant and Publisher, NATIONAL ACCORD Newspaper and larger family in Nigeria and Kenya. He will be greatly missed,” the statement added.