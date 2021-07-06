journalist,-adeola-fayehun,-and-her-husband-welcome-baby-girl-(photos)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun and her husband, Victor Fayehun have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The Nigerian journalist who specializes in discussing current geopolitical, social and economic issues that affect the daily lives of Africans living on the continent, took to her verified Instagram page to share the good news.

Adeola revealed she welcomed her baby a day to her birthday, today June 6th and described the bundle of joy as her best birthday gift ever.

Sharing beautiful photos with the new born, she wrote,

“I had plans for this birthday until someone who was due in June decided to make her debut a day to my birthday (weeks after she was due)! Such a diva, trying to share birthday with me by fire by force. She’s the best birthday gift ever, and we’re very grateful to have her Happy birthday to me… well, technically us Biko, SWIPE and tell us who she looks like – team @victorfayehun or team Adeola No lie oh!”

See photos below,