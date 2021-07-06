Home ENTERTAINMENT Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband welcome baby girl (photos)
ENTERTAINMENT

Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband welcome baby girl (photos)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
journalist,-adeola-fayehun,-and-her-husband-welcome-baby-girl-(photos)

Popular Nigerian journalist, Adeola Fayehun and her husband, Victor Fayehun have welcomed a bouncing baby girl.

The Nigerian journalist who specializes in discussing current geopolitical, social and economic issues that affect the daily lives of Africans living on the continent, took to her verified Instagram page to share the good news.

Adeola revealed she welcomed her baby a day to her birthday, today June 6th and described the bundle of joy as her best birthday gift ever.

Sharing beautiful photos with the new born, she wrote,

“I had plans for this birthday until someone who was due in June decided to make her debut a day to my birthday (weeks after she was due)! Such a diva, trying to share birthday with me by fire by force. She’s the best birthday gift ever, and we’re very grateful to have her Happy birthday to me… well, technically us Biko, SWIPE and tell us who she looks like – team @victorfayehun or team Adeola No lie oh!”

See photos below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“Still my best birthday ever” – Neo Akpofure...

“Polygamy is beautiful” – Davido’s former PA, Aloma...

“RIP 44” – Davido pays tribute to late...

Cooking and cleaning for a man doesn’t make...

First photos, video emerge as over 5000 faithfuls...

Video shows boy collecting girl’s number in the...

Talented Nigerian man uses 15000 office push pins...

Meet the Nigerian genius who has won 8...

Actress Joke Silva thanks RMD’s wife as she...

RMD at 60: Actor gets emotional as media...

Leave a Reply