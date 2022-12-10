Home SPORTS Jose Mourinho wants Memphis Depay at AS Roma
SPORTS

Jose Mourinho wants Memphis Depay at AS Roma

by News
0 views
Jose Mourinho wants Memphis Depay at AS Roma

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, according to TodoFichajes. The report has claimed that Mourinho has made contact with the Netherlands international forward and is trying to convince him to move to Roma in the middle of the season.

Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup at the moment and has helped his national team qualify for the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old former Manchester United forward has made two starts and two substitute appearances for the Netherlands at the World Cup, scoring one goal in the process.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal in two La Liga matches for Barcelona so far this season. The forward has also made one substitute appearance in the UEFA Champions League for Xavi’s side so far this campaign.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ferran Torres linked with Barcelona exit

Fulham want Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool linked with Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat

Liverpool complain to UEFA and Real Madrid over...

Eto´o apologises for role in ´violent altercation´, blames...

Mbappe misses France training session ahead of England...

Giroud salutes ´natural and spontaneous´ Mbappe relationship as...

De Jong in the dark on how to...

Argentina get there in the end after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.