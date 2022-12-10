Jose Mourinho wants Memphis Depay at AS Roma

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho wants to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in the January transfer window, according to TodoFichajes. The report has claimed that Mourinho has made contact with the Netherlands international forward and is trying to convince him to move to Roma in the middle of the season.

Depay is playing for the Netherlands at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup at the moment and has helped his national team qualify for the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old former Manchester United forward has made two starts and two substitute appearances for the Netherlands at the World Cup, scoring one goal in the process.

The 28-year-old has scored one goal in two La Liga matches for Barcelona so far this season. The forward has also made one substitute appearance in the UEFA Champions League for Xavi’s side so far this campaign.