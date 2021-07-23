jose-mourinho-set-to-announce-2nd-signing-as-manager-of-serie-a-side-roma

Jose Mourinho is close to landing his dream signing at Roma after reports claim the club has agreed to pay Arsenal £17million for Granit Xhaka

The Switzerland midfielder posted a solid performance n the midfielder as he led his team to Euro 2020 quarter-finals

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult spell with the Gunners and is set to leave the club after spending five seasons

Jose Mourinho is on the verge of landing Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the coming days to end speculation about the Swiss midfielder’s future, Mirror.

The 28-year-old who dazzled at the just concluded European Championships for Switzerland has been continuously linked with the Special One at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho has been on Granit Xhaka’s pursuit since he was appointed boss of Roma.

Xhaka’s Euro 2020 campaign

The former Weder Bremen captain was named man-of-the-match in Switzerland’s shootout win over France in the Round of 16.

He also played a pivotal role in the midfield as his country qualified from the group stages but lost on penalties to Spain in the quarter-finals.

Xhaka’s importance to Mourinho’s team

Arsenal’s asking price of £17million has finally been met and all is now set for the Switzerland international to move to Serie A, Calciomercarto claims.

Mourinho has been a huge admirer of Xhaka during his coaching spells in the Premier League as the Portuguese gaffer seems to have finally got his hands on his target.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss also signed his fellow countryman Rui Patricio to help assist in Roma’s defensive problems ahead of the new campaign.

And with Xhaka into the fold of the team’s midfield, Mourinho will be putting finishing touches to his team during the pre-season friendlies.

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho has completed his first signing of the season Rui Patricio from Premier League side Wolves, Marca, Kickoff.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was in between the sticks for Portugal at the just concluded Euro 2020 tournaments.

There have been several reports linking the 33-year-old shot-stopper to the Stadio Olimpico and it has finally materialized.

The deal cost the Serie A giants €11.5 million as the Portuguese signed a three-year deal to play under the guidance of his compatriot.

