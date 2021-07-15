jose-mourinho-makes-his-first-summer-signing-of-as-euro-2020-star-joins-roma

Rui Patricio was unveiled as Roma’s first signing since Jose Mourinho became new manager of the club before the end of last summer

The 33-year-old joined his compatriot from Premier League side Wolves and signed a three-year deal for €11.5 million

The former Sporting Lisbon shot-stopper helped Portugal reach the round of 16 at the just concluded Euro 2020 competition

Jose Mourinho has completed his first signing of the season Rui Patricio from Premier League side Wolves, Marca, Kickoff.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was in between the sticks for Portugal at the just concluded Euro 2020 tournaments.

Rui Patricio becomes Jose Mourinho’s first signing at Roma and the goalkeeper signed a 3-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico outfit.

Fabio Rossi

Source: Getty Images

How it all happened

There have been several reports linking the 33-year-old shot-stopper to the Stadio Olimpico and it has finally materialized.

The deal cost the Serie A giants €11.5 million as the Portuguese signed a three-year deal to play under the guidance of his compatriot.

Roma released an official statement with the current development on social media:

“AS Roma is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“The club confirms that it has acquired on a permanent basis the sporting rights of the player from Wolverhampton Wanderers in exchange for 11.5 million euros.”

The former Sporting Lisbon keeper also expressed his delight in joining the Italian top-flight division outfit.

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team.”

