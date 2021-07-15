Home SPORTS Jose Mourinho makes his first summer signing of as Euro 2020 star joins Roma
Jose Mourinho makes his first summer signing of as Euro 2020 star joins Roma

Jose Mourinho Makes His First Summer Signing As Euro 2020 Star Joins Roma

  • Rui Patricio was unveiled as Roma’s first signing since Jose Mourinho became new manager of the club before the end of last summer
  • The 33-year-old joined his compatriot from Premier League side Wolves and signed a three-year deal for €11.5 million
  • The former Sporting Lisbon shot-stopper helped Portugal reach the round of 16 at the just concluded Euro 2020 competition

Jose Mourinho has completed his first signing of the season Rui Patricio from Premier League side Wolves, Marca, Kickoff.

The Portuguese goalkeeper was in between the sticks for Portugal at the just concluded Euro 2020 tournaments.

Rui Patricio becomes Jose Mourinho’s first signing at Roma and the goalkeeper signed a 3-year deal at the Stadio Olimpico outfit.
How it all happened

There have been several reports linking the 33-year-old shot-stopper to the Stadio Olimpico and it has finally materialized.

The deal cost the Serie A giants €11.5 million as the Portuguese signed a three-year deal to play under the guidance of his compatriot.

Roma released an official statement with the current development on social media:

“AS Roma is delighted to announce the signing of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

“The club confirms that it has acquired on a permanent basis the sporting rights of the player from Wolverhampton Wanderers in exchange for 11.5 million euros.”

The former Sporting Lisbon keeper also expressed his delight in joining the Italian top-flight division outfit.

“Roma is a big club and a new challenge and I’m excited to try and help the club achieve its targets.

“In Jose Mourinho we are talking about one of the greatest coaches in the world and I am excited to start working with him and doing everything I can to help the team.”

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho were almost not seeing eye ball to eye ball during the Special One’s spell as Man United manager, Sport Bible.

The Portuguese boss at one time questioned the England star’s professionalism and attitude, as well as his football brain.

Shaw who is currently preparing for the Three Lions’ epic round of 16 clash with Germany has been singled out with Mourinho.

The 25-year-old was criticized for his poor crosses in England’s win over the Czech Republic as very poor and dramatically bad.

