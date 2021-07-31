jose-altuve-silences-loud-giants-fans-with-mammoth-grand-slam

Altuve silences loud Giants fans with mammoth grand slam originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It appears as though Houston Astros star Jose Altuve fed off the crowd at Oracle Park on Friday night.

In the Astros’ first visit to San Francisco since their 2019 sign-stealing scandal was uncovered prior to the 2020 season, Giants fans serenaded Altuve with boos every time he came to the plate in the first game of the series.

Altuve didn’t care. He has heard the boos for the last two seasons, and on this night, he got the last laugh, silencing the raucous Giants crowd.

In the fifth inning, Altuve broke a 2-2 tie with a 379-foot solo homer off Giants starter Kevin Gausman. An inning later, the former AL MVP broke the game wide open with a mammoth 398-foot grand slam off reliever Jay Jackson.

Prior to the grand slam, Giants fans could be heard chanting “You’re a cheater” towards Altuve, but he wasn’t phased at all.

After a disappointing 2020 season, Altuve and the Astros have bounced back in a big way this year. He’s on pace for one of the best seasons of his career. With the two homers Friday night, Altuve has 25 homers this season, six away from equaling his career high, while the Astros have a comfortable lead over the Athletics in the AL West.

Unfortunately for the Giants, they have to deal with Altuve for two more days before Houston leaves town.

