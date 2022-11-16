Jordi Alba speaks out over Barcelona exit links

Barcelona star Jordi Alba has, on Sunday, provided a fresh insight into his future in the Catalan capital.

Stopper Alba, of course, has long been tipped to bring a close to his iconic ten-year stint at the Camp Nou to an imminent end.

This comes amid something of a passing of the guard amongst the Blaugrana’s ranks, which has already seen a number of the ‘old guard’ moved on.

Alba, for his part, stayed put over the summer, despite intense speculation that he was at one point on the verge of making the move to Italy to join Inter Milan.

The months since, though, have proven an altogether hit-and-miss affair for the veteran left-back.

Owing to a combination of the summer arrival of Marcos Alonso, and emergence of the explosive Alejandro Balde, Alba has been afforded starts in less than half of Barca’s fixtures to this point in the campaign.

Speaking to the media this weekend, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of his future was put to the Spanish international himself.

Alba, however, was keen to reiterate his commitment to the cause at the Camp Nou, in assuring that he has ‘always wanted to stay at Barca’, keen to see out the remainder of his playing days in the famed colours of the Blaugrana.

Jordi Alba: “I’ve never received any proposal from Inter or any other club. I always wanted to stay at Barça”, tells MD. 🔵🔴 #FCB

“I want to stay and retire here. But I’ll be the first person to leave the day I believe I no longer have the quality that this club needs”. pic.twitter.com/vUn2FtzT3r

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 13, 2022

