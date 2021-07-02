Jordana Brewster on Fast 9 and Not Being Part of the Space Scene – Collider

Plus why she is such a fan of Justin Lin and the way he operates in Hollywood.

With director Justin Lin’s F9 now playing around the world, I recently had the chance to speak with Jordana Brewster about making the sequel. As you’ve seen in the trailers, F9 sees Dom (Diesel) enjoying his quiet life off the grid with his wife (Michelle Rodriguez) and son but is pulled back to the action when his estranged brother (John Cena) comes back into his life. As you can easily surmise, this causes Dom and his “family” to have to come together to stop Cena from carrying out his master plan. F9 (Fast and Furious 9) also stars Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson), Han Lue (Sung Kang), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster), Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Sean Boswell (Lucas Black), Twinkie (Bow Wow), Earl Hu (Jason Tobin), Magdalene Shaw (Helen Mirren), and The Fate of the Furious villain Cipher (Charlize Theron). Also joining the cast are J. D. Pardo, Shea Whigham, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, Finn Cole, Vinnie Bennett, Ozuna, and Francis Ngannou.

During the interview, Brewster talked about why she loves working with Lin and how he operates in Hollywood, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of F9, the unusual way she trained for the Tokyo action scene, what she knows about the final two Fast movies, how she was relieved to not be in the space stuff, and more. In addition, she talks about two of her upcoming projects: The Integrity of Joseph Chambers and On Our Way.

Check out what Jordana Brewster had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Jordana Brewster:

What would surprise people to learn about the making of F9?

On the way they trained for the Tokyo action scene.

How she often didn’t know what they were doing when they were filming the action scenes and put all her faith in Justin Lin.

How often is she asking Lin what’s up with the last two Fast and Furious movies?

Why she is such a fan of Lin and how he operates in Hollywood.

Talks about her upcoming films like On Our Way and The Integrity of Joseph Chambers.

How she was relieved to not be in the space stuff in F9.

