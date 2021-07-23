Home WORLD NEWS Jordan Peele’s next film is titled ‘Nope’ – CNN
WORLD NEWS

Jordan Peele’s next film is titled ‘Nope’ – CNN

by admin
written by admin
jordan-peele’s-next-film-is-titled-‘nope’-–-cnn

(CNN)Yep, you read the headline correctly.

Jordan Peele’s next project is titled “Nope.”

So far what Peele has been working on has been shrouded in mystery, but on Thursday he tweeted a poster for the new film.

    According to the poster, the film will reunite him with his “Get Out” star, Daniel Kaluuya.

      “Scream Queens” star Keke Palmer and “The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun round out the cast.

        Read More

          The poster shows what appears to be an ominous cloud over an area with the tag line, “A new terror from the mind of Academy Award winner Jordan Peele.”

          Terrifying already!

            0 comment
            0
            FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

            You may also like

            Israel says Pfizer Covid vaccine is just 39%...

            One by One, African Countries Dismantle Colonial-Era Death...

            Christine Blasey Ford lawyers call Kavanaugh investigation a...

            Texas and Oklahoma to SEC? Live news updates...

            On Abortion, Mississippi Swings For The Fences, Asks...

            Why people who are fully vaccinated are getting...

            Lance Bass claims he was ‘kept away’ from...

            Report: Packers, Davante Adams have broken off contract...

            Shots, tear gas, burning tires mar Moïse funeral...

            Western wildfires: Crews make progress on huge Oregon...

            Leave a Reply