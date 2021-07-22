Jordan Peele’s New Movie Is Called Nope | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Acclaimed director Jordan Peele reveals his next movie is titled Nope. Peele rose to fame through the world of sketch comedy, starting out with MadTV before scoring his own series with Keegan-Michael Key. Key & Peele ran for five seasons and produced plenty of laughs, which is why Peele’s turn towards horror came as such a delightful surprise. Through his 2017 directorial debut, Get Out, Peele quickly cemented himself as an incisive and thrilling filmmaker. After winning an Oscar for his Get Out screenplay, he continued his hot streak with the release of Us in 2019.

With two very well-received horror movies listed on his filmography, there’s a lot of anticipation surrounding Peele’s latest movie. So far, very little is known about it, save that it will be another horror movie with a social commentary angle, much like Get Out and Us. This project will reunite him with his Get Out leading man Daniel Kaluuya. Additionally, it’ll star Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun. Late last year, the movie received a July 2022 release date.

On Thursday, exactly one year until the film’s release, Peele unveiled the very first poster for it, which also displays the title: Nope. The poster itself leaves a lot of questions, as is fitting for a project like this. It shows a storm cloud set against a darkened sky. Interestingly, the cloud has a pennant banner trailing behind it like a kite string. Below lies a brightly lit town, perhaps the setting of the film. Check it out below.

Peele fans will undoubtedly start theorizing about everything associated with Nope, from the meaning of its title to the strange cloud on the poster. At first glance, it looks like Nope could be Peele’s take on a disaster movie, though it’s bound to have some extra level of terror layered on top. The title Nope follows along with Peele’s other films, in that it is simple and doesn’t reveal much about the plot. This is clever, since it will keep fans guessing up until the movie arrives.

Since Us, Peele has attached himself to several exciting projects as a producer, from the HBO series Lovecraft Country to this year’s eagerly anticipated Candyman reboot. Still, it’s exciting to see him get back into the director’s chair. Get Out and Us were both uniquely terrifying, and anticipation is already building over what Peele will do with Nope. With a year still to go before its release, the director will likely remain tight-lipped about what it has in store for the next few months. Until more is revealed, let the theorizing over the poster begin.

