jordan-chiles-replaces-simone-biles-in-team-final

Simone Biles looks on during the Women’s Team Final on July 27. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

US gymnast Simone Biles withdrawing from the Olympic women’s gymnastics team event is like the “worst nightmare coming to pass here,” CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan says.

“Simone, on the first event of the first rotation of the team competition tonight, about a half hour ago, she bailed out of her vault,” Brennan explained.

Biles withdrew from the women’s team final after she left the field to be attended to by the trainer. She came back with a heavily strapped foot, but did not warm up for uneven bars — USA’s second apparatus.

It is unclear if Biles is injured and what her possible injury could be, Brennan added.

Meanwhile, the competition goes on and Jordan Chiles is competing instead of Biles.

It is yet to be determined “whether or not Simone Biles can continue in the Olympic Games. I cannot believe I just said that sentence,” Brennan said.

Biles is “by far the biggest name worldwide, not just in the United States,” she said, adding that the news of her withdrawal is huge and stunning.

“Incredibly sad news for the millions of Simone Biles fans, and of course for Simone herself” as she’s trying to win gold medals for herself individually and for Team USA as well, Brennan added.

