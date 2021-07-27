jordan-chiles-replaces-simone-biles-in-team-final

(CNN) There’s no replacing Simone Biles. But her teammate and confidante Jordan Chiles was tasked with trying.

Chiles, a 20-year-old elite gymnast in her own right, picked up the GOAT’s mantle on Team USA after USA Gymnastics said Biles withdrew from the women’s team gymnastics final event due to a medical issue.

Only Biles, Suni Lee and Jade Carey had been expected to compete in the team final, but Chiles stepped up to fill Biles’ place.

Chiles scored a 14.666 on the vault, a 14.166 on the uneven bars, a 13.433 on the balance beam and a costly 11.700 on floor exercise. Team USA won the silver medal, and the Russian Olympic Committee took the top spot in an upset.

For Chiles, the fill-in performance was all part of an unusual road to the Olympics.