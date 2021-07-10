Jono Coleman has died, aged 65, after cancer battle – MyLondon

The 12 – our new FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

Australian TV and radio star Jonathan ‘Jono’ Coleman has died at the age of 65.

Coleman, who is survived by his wife Margot and two children, died after a five-year battle with prostate cancer.

His career began in Australia in 1979, reporting for TV children’s show Simon Townsend’s Wonder World.

Coleman was born in Hackney in London. He lived in North London from 1990 until his return to Australia in 2006.

After moving to the UK, Coleman joined the Virgin Radio presenting team and worked at London’s Heart Radio and the BBC.

Coleman’s wife, Margot said after his death: “Jono and I have been soulmates for close to 40 years. We have been fortunate to have lived a rich and wonderful life and I have been lucky enough to watch up-close someone with enormous talent and the special gift to make people laugh.

“I will miss him beyond words and with the support of our gorgeous children, Oscar and Emily, and their partners, we will continue to live in the manner that he wanted.”





Jono Coleman, by Eva Rinaldi



Margot said she and their children had been by Jono’s side when he passed away.

“When I asked Jono recently how he wanted to be remembered, he said, ‘For doing a good deed every day.’ Such was the generosity and caring nature of the love of my life.

“We will find the time to bring together all those close to him to celebrate his life when circumstances permit,” she added.

